Realtors group backs Rutigliano

By Donald Eng on September 4, 2018 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections ·

The Connecticut Realtors recently voted to endorse incumbent State Rep. David Rutigliano (R-123rd) for re-election to the state House of Representatives.

David Rutigliano

The Connecticut Realtors is Connecticut’s largest trade association, representing 17,000 members.

“I am honored to receive this important endorsement of the Connecticut Realtors,” Rutigliano said. “A healthy real estate market is essential to economic recovery in our state. I am proud of my work in creating and supporting public policies that encourage a positive business climate and I look forward to continuing to work hard for the residents of the 123rd District.”

