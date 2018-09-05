Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Sept. 6-12, 2018

By Julie Miller on September 5, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Sept. 6-12, 2018

12 a.m. — Mia and the Riff Gazebo Concert

1:15 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee Aug. 27 meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Aug. 28 meeting

5 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Aug. 29 meeting

5:30 a.m. — Trumbull Public Schools Teacher Convocation

6:30 a.m. — New to Medicare

7:45 a.m. — Marc Berger and

8:45 a.m. — CT Icons

10 a.m. — The Power of the Inbox

11 a.m. — New to Medicare

12:15 p.m. — Marc Berger and RIDE

1:15 p.m. — CT Icons

2:30 p.m. — The Power of the Inbox

3:30 p.m. — New to Medicare

5 p.m. — Marc Berger and RIDE

6 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission Sept. 4 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission Sept. 4 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Sept. 5 meeting

Previous Post Geriatric medicine expert to discuss advanced care planning
