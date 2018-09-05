Trumbull Community Television schedule — Sept. 6-12, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Sept. 6-12, 2018

12 a.m. — Mia and the Riff Gazebo Concert

1:15 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee Aug. 27 meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Aug. 28 meeting

5 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Aug. 29 meeting

5:30 a.m. — Trumbull Public Schools Teacher Convocation

6:30 a.m. — New to Medicare

7:45 a.m. — Marc Berger and

8:45 a.m. — CT Icons

10 a.m. — The Power of the Inbox

11 a.m. — New to Medicare

12:15 p.m. — Marc Berger and RIDE

1:15 p.m. — CT Icons

2:30 p.m. — The Power of the Inbox

3:30 p.m. — New to Medicare

5 p.m. — Marc Berger and RIDE

6 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission Sept. 4 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission Sept. 4 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Sept. 5 meeting