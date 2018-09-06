Religious news and upcoming events

Outdoor concert

The members of Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church invite you to an outdoor (weather permitting, otherwise indoor) Christian concert, featuring Stephen Bautista and his daughter Marissa on Friday, Sept. 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and lasting for about one hour. Stephen shares his music in a very compelling yet soothing style, while conveying a solid Gospel message. The concert will be held at 2975 Nichols Ave., in Trumbull. Refreshments will be served. You are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Metal folding chairs will be available. For additional information call 203-378-1270.

Saint Catherine of Siena

The Fall kick off will be on Saturday, Sept. 8, and Sunday, Sept. 9, following all masses, welcoming parishioners back from summer vacations. Come talk with staff members, meet other parishioners, and learn more about the parish community.

Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 4 and 7:15 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 9, at 7:30, 9, 10:30 a.m., and noon. Fall Kick Off activities will follow each mass..

St. Catherine of Siena School will be conducting its inaugural Apple Run/Walk 5K/Candy Apple Kids Fun, on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 200 Shelton Road in historic Nichols. For the entire family and for athletes of all ages and abilities. The run offers a computer timed 5K Run/Walk and a shorter untimed walk. A Candy Apple Kids Run for students in grade 3 and under is a non-competitive event. A virtual registration is offered for those who cannot be present and still want to participate.

Register online at runsignup.com/Race/CT/Trumbull/AppleRunWalkCandyAppleKidsRun. All proceeds will benefit St. Catherine of Siena School.

Knights of Columbus Council #5806 is hosting its annual golf outing on Monday, Sept. 17, at Whitney Farms Golf Course, 175 Shelton Road, Monroe. Information: Pat McGannon, 203-520-0989 or [email protected]

Padre Pio weekend on Saturday, Sept. 22, and Sunday, Sept. 23. It will be a full weekend of devotions to Saint Padre Pio.

Jewish High Holiday services

Congregation Mishkan Israel, 77 Mount Pleasant Dr., in Trumbull, invites the community to Jewish High Holiday services in September, celebrating Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Services and meals are free of charge, reservations required. Call the congregation at 203-268-0740 or e-mail [email protected]

Rosh Hashanah, celebrating the Jewish New Year, starts Sunday, Sept. 9, with service at 7:30 p.m., and dinner at 8 p.m. Reservation required.

The holiday continues Monday, Sept. 10, with morning service at 10 a.m., sounding of the shofar at noon, followed by a Kidush luncheon at 2 p.m., Mincha and Tashlich services at 3 p.m., evening services at 7:30 p.m., holiday candle-lighting at 7:45 p.m., and dinner (RSVP) at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 11, morning services open at 10 a.m., followed by shofar service at noon, Kiddush luncheon at 2 p.m., Mincha at 7 p.m. and Havdala at 8 p.m.

Yom Kippur starts Tuesday, Sept. 18m with candle-lighting and fasting at 6:41 p.m., and Kol Nidre service at 7 p.m.

Morning service the following day starts at 10 a.m. followed by Yizkor Memorial service at noon, Mincha afternoon service at 5 p.m., Neilah closing service at 6 p.m., Havdala end-of-fast at 7:30 p.m. with break-the-fast light buffet. RSVP required.

Bereavement support group

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? St. Stephens Church, 6948 Main St., in Trumbull, is offering a 10-week bereavement support program beginning Thursday, Sept. 13, from 4:30-5 p.m.

Contact the parish office for further details and to register at 203-268-6217.

Apple Festival

The 42nd annual Apple Festival at Christ Episcopal Church Tashua, 5170 Madison Ave., will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

This year’s event will feature homemade pies, gourmet quiches and baked goods, a large variety of arts and crafts from local and out-of-state artisans, locally grown apples, cider, pumpkins, gourds, cornstalks, colorful mums and other fall plants, plus children’s games, raffle prizes, entertainment, local non-profits and more. In addition, baked goods and café areas will present a variety of treats, including homemade pies (apple, apple crumb, peach and blueberry), gourmet quiches, cakes, breads, crisps, cookies, caramel apples and more.

Harvest Heaven offers local fresh apples, cider, cookbooks, pumpkins, gourds, indian corn, cornstalks, and colorful mums, asters and other fall plants.

Christ Church Tashua supports locally grown items from Connecticut. Plus, there’s a food tent providing freshly prepared food (hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage and peppers, chili, clam chowder, french fries, fried dough, etc.), beverages and snacks.

The Children’s area has bounce houses, face painting, carnival games, and arts and crafts, along with entertainment each day

Performers on Saturday are the Monroe Notables at 11 a.m., and Mark Platt at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, Thrive: The Essence of Dance, will perform at 1 p.m.

Sponsors this year are Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Norwalk, the Milford Auto Group of Milford and Code Ninja’s of Trumbull. Come and check out the vehicles on display and also Code Ninja’s booth.

Raffle prizes this year include: 55″ Samsung LED Ultra HD 4K Smart TV with HDR, Weber Genesis II 4-burner propane gas grill and a handmade traditional design quilt.

Also, a Pick-A-Prize table where you can enter to win a variety of great prizes.

Free admission and free parking

For more information, call 203-268-5566.

Outside vendors tag sale

The Women of St. Stephen parish in Trumbull are sponsoring an outside vendors tag sale on the church grounds at 6948 Main St., on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Event will be rain or shine and vendors are to provide their own table. Spaces are $25 each. Call Debbie Heim at 203-268-1072 for reservations or information.

Upcoming trip

The following trip is sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. For reservations, call Kathy at 203-268-8256.

Thursday, Nov. 1 — Westchester Broadway Theatre. Enjoy a matinee performance of Phantom. Enjoy a matinee performance. Show is a prequel to Phantom of the Opera. Story of how the Phantom became the tortured figure. Pre-show lunch and full scale musical production. Price $104.