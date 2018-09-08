Trumbull Times

First meeting open to anyone interested in Nichols Garden Club

By Julie Miller on September 8, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The Nichols Garden Club’s first meeting of the 2018-2019 season will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Nichols Improvement Association Starkweather House,  1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull.

Members will gather to share refreshments and catch up after the summer break. They will also bring perennial flowers, dug from their gardens, to exchange during the meeting.

On the agenda is a recap of this year’s Secret Garden Tour which featured five beautiful and diverse local gardens, and a discussion of programs and events for the upcoming year.

The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about the Nichols Garden Club. Interested persons can contact the club at [email protected], or call 203-590-2232 for more information.

