Free business and career workshops offered at Trumbull Library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is holding free business and career workshops. For more information, call 203-452-5197 or visit trumbullct-library.org.

Business

Thursday, Sept. 13 — Helping small biz owners navigate the 2018 tax changes. See the key changes that are going into effect with the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and the implications they have on small businesses and small business owners. Led by Bryan Pennington CPA, manager at Venman & Co. LLC. 6 p.m., check-in; 6:30-7:30 p.m., presentation. Free. Register.

Career

Thursday, Sept. 27 — Health CareeRx Academy. Evening Career Workshop. The Health CareeRX Academy (HCA) offers qualified individuals opportunities for training to enter rewarding careers in the burgeoning field of health care. Details online. Led by a HCA professional. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Register.