Trumbull Times

Trumbull Library announces first Sunday concert of the season

By Julie Miller on September 4, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Richard DeLibro and Paula Pettinella

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., announces a performance by singers Richard DeLibro and Paula Pettinella on Sunday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m., as the first Sunday concert of the season.

The two singers will alternate sets. DeLibro’s sets include songs by Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Elvis, and 50’s and 60’s oldies.

Pettinella’s include Patsy Cline, Motown, Connie Francis, oldies and more.   

After closing on Sundays for the summer, the concert on Sept. 9, is the first Sunday concert of the season at the Trumbull Library. Full schedules for upcoming concerts are available for pick-up at the library.

Free.

Register online at trumbullct-library.org, or by calling 203-452-5197 to reserve seating.

Related posts:

  1. Clothesline Project helps raise awareness of domestic violence
  2. Blended Gardens — An Education in Organic Gardening at garden club meeting
  3. New project for Trumbull Community Women’s Giving Tree
  4. Program on Connecticut opera star, Betty Jones

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Last summer concert features The Barons Tuesday Next Post Marching band holds bottles and cans redeemable drive
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress