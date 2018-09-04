Trumbull Library announces first Sunday concert of the season

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., announces a performance by singers Richard DeLibro and Paula Pettinella on Sunday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m., as the first Sunday concert of the season.

The two singers will alternate sets. DeLibro’s sets include songs by Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Elvis, and 50’s and 60’s oldies.

Pettinella’s include Patsy Cline, Motown, Connie Francis, oldies and more.

After closing on Sundays for the summer, the concert on Sept. 9, is the first Sunday concert of the season at the Trumbull Library. Full schedules for upcoming concerts are available for pick-up at the library.

Free.

Register online at trumbullct-library.org, or by calling 203-452-5197 to reserve seating.