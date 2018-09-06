Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Friends’ of the Library Book Nook Sale — Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For information or to volunteer, call the library or get contact information at their website: the-friends-of-the-trumbull-library.com.

Sunday concert: Richard DeLibro and Paula Pettinella — Sunday, Sept. 9, 2-3:30 p.m. Singers Rich DeLibro and Paula Pettinella will alternate: Rich’s sets include songs by Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Elvis, and ’50’s and ’60’s oldies. Paula’s includes Patsy Cline, Motown, Connie Francis, and more. Free. Register.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge finale — Tuesday, Sept. 11, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Come to a casual get-together to discuss summer reads and award the summer reading prizes. Share your faves. Even if you did not participate in the adult reading challenge, you are welcome to join us. Details online. Drop in. Refreshments.

Small Businesses and 2018 Tax Changes — Thursday, Sept. 13: Check-in 6 p.m.; presentation 6:30-7:30 p.m. Review the key changes in the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the implications they have for small businesses and their owners, including benefits and situations to avoid. Led by Bryan Pennington, CPA, manager at Venman and Co. LLC. Details online. Free. Register.

Children’s

Little Scientists — Ages 3-5. Friday, Sept. 7, 11-11:45 a.m. Listen to a story before we dive into hands-on activities related to a monthly theme. Dress for a mess. Register.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Tuesday, Sept. 11 and Wednesday, Sept. 12, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Free. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Sept. 11 and Wednesday, Sept. 12, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, Sept. 13, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Free. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, Sept. 10, 11-11:30 a.m. It’s time for your little toddler to turn into a social butterfly. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Ozobots and LEGO Architecture — Age 8 and up. Monday, Sept. 10, 5-6 p.m. See the Ozobot robots at Creators’ Corner and navigate through a LEGO village that you build. Ozobots fit in the palm of your hand and follow paths that you create. Free. Register.

Crochet workshop — Three-week series on the basics. Age 12 and up. Monday’s Sept. 10, 17, 24. 5:30-7 p.m. Learn beginning crocheting in three sessions. We will discuss hooks, yarns, stitches, patterns, and more. By the end, you will crochet a small project, such as a scarf or a hat. Bring a yarn and crochet hook, sizes H, I, or J. Free. Register once for all.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Sept. 12, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Kindergarten Party — Age 4 and up. Wednesday, Sept. 12, 4-5 p.m. Are we ready for kindergarten? If you are entering kindergarten, come and join us to celebrate that wonderful milestone. We’ll have a story, a craft and our own marching band. Free. Register.

PC and Online Security class — Teens and adults. Wednesday, Sept. 12, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Online and PC fraud are a major problem in today’s “connected” society. Recognize online fraud, phishing and other scams. See steps you can take to protect yourself and your personal details. QandA. Free. Register; max=15.

Mug Decorating — Adult craft time. Wednesday, Sept. 12, 6:30-7:30p.m. Join us to decorate a beautiful gingerbread mug. Free. Register.

