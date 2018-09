The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Travel Golf Group continued its 2018 season at Lyman Orchards Golf Course on Aug. 30.

Bob Gregory, Bob Tavella, Jack Brennan and Carl Bluestein took first with a 106.

Ralph Thornton, Mick Madigan, Clint Vogel and John Strich, with a 115, were second.

Third at 115 were Rich Freeman, Bob Kilton, Felix Esposito and Jim Curtin.

First place Low Net went to Carl Bluestein with a 62.

Closest to Pin on hole No. 4 was Mick Madigan at 9 feet 8 inches.