Golf: Senior Men’s Club Vormstein tourney

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Vormstein Tournament was held on Aug. 29.

The Low Gross winners were by Mark Ryan and Robert Winston with a 76.

In second place were John Strich and Len Radice with a 77.

In third place was Jerry Gregory and Frank Chudy with an 80.

Len Szturma and Gene Scaperotta placed fourth with 80.

In fifth were Ken Halaby and John Siano at 82.

In sixth were Phil Pitocco and Rich Freeman with an 82.

The winners for the Low Net were Jim Menge and George Gould at 52.

Carl Bluestein and Sam Cicalo finished second with 56.

John Coniglio and Steve Chrystone finished in third with a 58.

Roger Fabryk and Jimmy Costello took fourth with a 59.

Art Kukla and Frank Pifko had a 59 for fifth place.

John Ghent and Robert Kocaba finished sixth with a 62.

The closest to the hole contest on hole No. 6 had Len Szturma at 9 feet 4 inches.

On hole No. 12, Jim Mohan was the closest at 11 feet 3 inches.

On hole No. 17, Joe Flewellyn was the closest at 5 feet 5 inches.