Campus News

By Julie Miller on September 2, 2018

Lehigh University — Incoming class of 2022, Michael Hoben and John Forster

SUNY Oswego — Daniel Beilinson has reserved a place at Oswego. Beilinson last attended Trumbull High School, and intends to major in mathematics.

