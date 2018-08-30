Trumbull Times

Animal group seeks donations for two kittens needing eye surgery

By Julie Miller on August 30, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The Trumbull Animal Shelter has two little kittens that need eye surgery and are starting a fundraising campaign and will be accepting donations for the cost of the surgery. The black male, Pirate, lost his eye at birth to a virus and will need to have that sewn closed. The little tiger female, Sandy, needs to have her eyelid repaired.

Both of these kittens are about 4.5-months-old and very sweet. They are hoping to get the surgery done in September and then find them their forever homes.

Trumbull Animal Group (TAG), is accepting monetary donations to help cover the cost of these surgeries. Donations can be mailed to Trumbull Animal Group, P.O. Box 110090, Trumbull, CT 06611 or dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road.

More information can be obtained by calling the shelter at 203-452-5088.

