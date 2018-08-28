Vehicle break-in spree continues

Trumbull police are investigating several thefts from vehicles that have occurred while cars were parked overnight in residential driveways, and other instances where stolen cars were recovered in those same areas.

On August 24, residents on Apple Orchard Lane and Oakridge Road found their vehicles had been gone through and items stolen during the night. Also, a vehicle that had been stolen out of Fairfield was found abandoned on Lobsterback Road later that day. Another vehicle that had been stolen from a Bridgeport owner was found on Inca Drive.

This recent crime spree has been a recurring pattern that is affecting the entire area. Police believe the suspects, usually teenagers in a stolen vehicle, travel in small groups into secluded neighborhoods during the late night and early morning hours. They stop and exit the vehicle, and prowl around a neighborhood checking for unlocked vehicles, searching for items to steal. When they come across a vehicle with a key left inside, they will often abandon the vehicle they came in and take the newly found one.

The Trumbull Police continue to remind all residents to always lock their vehicles and never leave keys or valuables inside. Please report any suspicious activity as soon as possible to the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665, 911 or via the anonymous and confidential Tip Line at trumbull-ct.gov/policetips.