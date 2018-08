Marc Berger and RIDE take to the stage at the Trumbull Town Hall gazebo tonight, Aug. 28.

The last summer concert of the season will feature The Barons on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

All concerts take place on Tuesdays, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Town Hall Green gazebo.

In case of rain, concert will be held on Thursday of the same week.

Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.

Presented by the Mallett Trust.