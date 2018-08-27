Obituary: John J. Balogh, Jr.

John J. Balogh, Jr. died on August 27, 2018. He was born in Fairfield, CT. on Oct. 19, 1931. John was a longtime resident of Trumbull, CT until he moved to Crosby Commons in 2012.

He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in electrical engineering and worked for Otis Elevator, Raytheon, and Pitney Bowes during his career.

He was an avid fan of the men and women’s basketball teams at UConn. While at Crosby Commons, John was the president of the Residents’ Association for two years and was instrumental in getting the UConn Husky to visit the complex. He was a crossword puzzle whiz and enjoyed many days of golfing with his brother-in-law and his brother, traveling to see the Masters practice in Atlanta. He was also a member of the Mavericks Slow Pitch Softball Team.

We all have fond memories of the holidays and birthdays that we shared with John. He was the very loving uncle of Lynn Criscolo (Pat) of East Haven, CT, Sally McDowell (Ed) of Sterling, CT, Pamela Kimball (Doug) of Chandler, AZ, Andrew Pratt, (Sarah) of Alemeda, CA, Allison Pratt of Waterbury, CT, Edward Balogh, Jr. (Kathy) of Charlotte, NC, Kathleen Balogh Carrell (Kent) of Rolesville, NC and Jennifer Balogh of Vernon, NJ, and many great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Balogh, Sr. (Elaine) of Newton, NJ, and his brother-in-law, Rudy Tobis of Trumbull, CT. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Rosemary Balogh Tobis and Lillian Balogh Pratt.

He leaves a big hole in the hearts of all his relatives, as he was a loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle to all of us, and was variously known as “Unc,” Uncle John, and “UJ.” He leaves an indelible imprint on our hearts, and his quiet and loving ways will always remain with us.

Friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday, Aug. 31, at 9:15 a.m., at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Interment will follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, Aug. 30, from 4-8 p.m.

To leave an online condolence please visit mullinsfh.com.