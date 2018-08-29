Trumbull Community Television schedule — Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday, Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2018
12 a.m. — Billy Genuario Gazebo concert
1:30 a.m. — Mia and the Riff Gazebo concert
2:45 a.m. — Mark Albertson speaks on Karl Marx
3:30 a.m. — School Security Information Session
6 a.m. — Billy Genuario gazebo concert
7:30 a.m. — Trumbull Public Schools Teacher Convocation
8:30 a.m. — Mia and the Riff gazebo concert
9:45 a.m. — Fraud Prevention with the Trumbull Police Department
11 a.m. — School Security Information Session
1:30 p.m. — Mark Albertson speaks on Karl Marx
2:15 p.m. — Billy Genuario gazebo concert
3:45 p.m. — Trumbull Public Schools Teacher Convocation
4:45 p.m. — Mia and the Riff gazebo concert
5:50 p.m. — Fraud Prevention with the Trumbull Police Department
7 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee Aug. 27 meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Aug. 28 meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Aug. 29 meeting