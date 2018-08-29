Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2018

By Julie Miller on August 29, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2018

12 a.m. — Billy Genuario Gazebo concert

1:30 a.m. — Mia and the Riff Gazebo concert

2:45 a.m. — Mark Albertson speaks on Karl Marx

3:30 a.m. — School Security Information Session

6 a.m. — Billy Genuario gazebo concert

7:30 a.m. — Trumbull Public Schools Teacher Convocation

8:30 a.m. — Mia and the Riff gazebo concert

9:45 a.m. — Fraud Prevention with the Trumbull Police Department

11 a.m. — School Security Information Session

1:30 p.m. — Mark Albertson speaks on Karl Marx

2:15 p.m. — Billy Genuario gazebo concert

3:45 p.m. — Trumbull Public Schools Teacher Convocation

4:45 p.m. — Mia and the Riff gazebo concert

5:50 p.m. — Fraud Prevention with the Trumbull Police Department

7 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee Aug. 27 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Aug. 28 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Aug. 29 meeting

