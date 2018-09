On Wednesday, September 5, the monthly meeting of the Trumbull Interfaith Council will take place at 7 p.m., at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, in Trumbull.

Final plans will be discussed for the annual Clergy Supper on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull.