Early deadline for submissions to The Trumbull Times

By Julie Miller on August 28, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 3, press releases for The Trumbull Times must be received by noon on Friday, Aug. 31, for the following week’s publication, space permitting.

Send to [email protected]

