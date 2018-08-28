Early deadline for submissions to The Trumbull Times

Due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 3, press releases for The Trumbull Times must be received by noon on Friday, Aug. 31, for the following week’s publication, space permitting.
Send to [email protected]
Due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 3, press releases for The Trumbull Times must be received by noon on Friday, Aug. 31, for the following week’s publication, space permitting.
Send to [email protected]
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484