Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Closed Sundays

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Adult Summer Reading Challenge Cards — Due back by Sunday, Sept. 2; and on Tuesday, Sept. 11 meet with other readers to share book suggestions. Refreshments.

Labor Day Holiday — Monday, Sept. 3 – libraries closed.

Nonfiction Book Group — Wednesday, Sept. 5, noon-1 p.m. September’s title is Leonard da Vinci, by Walter Isaacson. He was history’s most creative genius. What secrets can he teach us? This exciting new biography connects his art to his science. Check library for copy; bring your lunch. Contact library to join.

Upcoming: Friends’ of the Library Book Nook Sale — Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Children’s

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Tuesday, Sept. 4 and Wednesday, Sept. 5, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Free. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Sept. 4 and Wednesday, Sept. 5, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, Sept. 6, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Free. Register.

Upcoming: Little Scientists — Friday, Sept. 7, 11-11:45 a.m. Free. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Sept. 5, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Robert the Guitar Guy — Birth to 8 years. Thursday, Sept. 6, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Trumbull residents. Drop in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org , to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.