Strong field for Labor Day Road Race

The 2018 Faxon Law New Haven Road Race, host of the USATF 20K National Championship, boasts a number of the country’s top runners. The event takes place on Labor Day, Sept. 3, on the New Haven Green. Some of America’s top distance runners will compete for a prize purse of over $40,000. New Haven has hosted the USATF 20K National Championship since 1992.

Past Faxon Law New Haven 20K champions Janet Cherobon-Bawcom, Meghan Peyton and Aliphine Tuliamuk head the women’s race field.

Georgia’s Cherobon-Bawcom won the 2011 race and finished 12th in the 10,000 meters at the 2012 Olympics. New Mexico’s Tuliamuk, the 2016 20K champion, will also be competing for the top spot. She now holds nine national road race titles. Peyton (Tualatin, OR.) was the 20K winner in 2013. She has competed at the 2012 and 2016 USA Olympic Team trials and has been a member of four USA National Teams.

Another notable athlete competing on Labor Day is California’s Sara Hall. Hall is a 2017 USATF Marathon champ and placed third at last year’s New Haven 20K. New York’s Allie Kieffer is also expected to finish near the top. She was sixth in last year’s Faxon Law New Haven 20K and was fifth in last year’s New York City Marathon.

Currently, Colorado’s Leonard Korir is the men’s favorite. He won the 2016 race and lost in a lean to Galen Rupp in last year’s race. Korir competed in Rio Olympics in the 10,000. Korir will be challenged by Colorado’s Sammy Kosgei, Connecticut’s Donn Cabral, North Carolina’s Christo Landry and Massachusett’s Tim Ritchie.

Kosgei boasts a 2:06 marathon best and was a former world record holder for the 25K. Christo Landry should also challenge for the top spot. He finished fourth in last year’s Faxon Law New Haven 20K and third in the 2016 race.

Hartford’s Donn Cabral will be competing in New Haven for the first time. Cabral competed in the last two Olympics in the steeplechase, placing eighth both times. Ritchie has finished fifth in the last two Faxon Law New Haven 20Ks.

The Ryan Shay Memorial Award will be presented to the top male and female 20K finishers. Shay, 2004 New Haven 20K champion, passed away while running the 2008 Olympic Marathon Trials in New York City. The award is in recognition of his commitment and dedication to the sport, as well as his longtime support of the New Haven Road Race. In addition to his first place finish, Shay competed in the event from 2004-07.

To learn more about the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race, visit newhavenroadrace.org.

The New Haven Road Race would not be possible without the support of major sponsors Faxon Law Group, Patagonia of New Haven, Denali, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Town Fair Tire, Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists and McDermott Lexus. Early registration is encouraged; event is limited to 7,000 entrants.