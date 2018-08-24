Trumbull Times

Corn Hole fundraiser takes place Saturday

By Julie Miller on August 24, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Trumbull High Inaugural Soccer Corn Hole fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 25, at In Sports (29 Trefoil Drive in Trumbull).

Registration is from 6-7 p.m.  Cost is $60 per team or $30 per player.

Pay at the door with cash or a check made payable to “Friends of THS Soccer”.

Complimentary wings and pizza will be provided and tournament begins at 7 p.m.  Cash prizes are first place $250, second place $100 and third place $50.  A cash bar is available with food for purchase in the grill throughout the tournament.

For more information, please check here – https://thssoccercornholefundraiser.formstack.com/forms/online_event_registration_copy

Related posts:

  1. Local actor performinging under the stars in Monroe
  2. Trumbull Animal Group seeks volunteers for yard clean-up at animal shelter
  3. Trumbull marches in St. Patrick's Day parade
  4. Donate to nonprofits on Giving Day today, Thursday, March 1

Tags:

Previous Post Reel Dad: Three Identical Strangers examines the miracle of multiples Next Post School News
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress