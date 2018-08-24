Corn Hole fundraiser takes place Saturday

Trumbull High Inaugural Soccer Corn Hole fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 25, at In Sports (29 Trefoil Drive in Trumbull).

Registration is from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $60 per team or $30 per player.

Pay at the door with cash or a check made payable to “Friends of THS Soccer”.

Complimentary wings and pizza will be provided and tournament begins at 7 p.m. Cash prizes are first place $250, second place $100 and third place $50. A cash bar is available with food for purchase in the grill throughout the tournament.

For more information, please check here – https://thssoccercornholefundraiser.formstack.com/forms/online_event_registration_copy