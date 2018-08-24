School News

Frenchtown School

We hope everyone has had an enjoyable summer. Last chance to check the Trumbull Public School (TPS) website at trumbullps.org/techlearn/summer-enrichment.html for details on the optional summer reading and mathematics activities before school resumes on Thursday, Aug. 30.

The list of school supplies for each grade level can be found on our website at sites.google.com/trumbullps.net/frenchtown-elementary/supply-lists

Thursday, Aug. 29 open houses schedule

Kindergarten and first grade, 1-1:30 p.m.

Second and third grade, 1:45-2:15 p.m.

Fourth and fifth grade, 2:30-3 p.m.

Back to School Nights for parents and guardians only are on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Third, fourth and fifth grade (in the classrooms) from 6-6:45 p.m.

All grades in the cafetorium from 6:45-7:15 p.m.

Kindergarten, first and second grade (in the classrooms) from 7:15-8 p.m.

School photos will be taken on Friday, Sept. 21. More information will be sent home closer to the date.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem; website: sites.google.com/trumbullps.net/frenchtown-elementary/

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Save your box tops and send them in to school in the fall to earn money for Frenchtown.

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which ends in December. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn free educational supplies and equipment. Enroll your Big Y card at bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

Trumbull Community Television – Keeping Trumbull Connected can be seen on Spectrum: channel 194 and Vantage channel 6019.