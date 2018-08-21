AAUW holds book and author luncheon

The Bridgeport Area Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold their annual Book and Author Luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, 2301 Main Street, Stratford.

Cost is $30 and will benefit the AAUW Scholarship Fund.

Noted authors include: Georgia Hunter, We Were the Lucky Ones; Boardman Kathan, American Holy Days; Deborah Levison, The Crate; and Michaela MacColl The Lost Ones.

For reservations or more information, call AAUW President, Carole Fanslow, 203-375-1284.