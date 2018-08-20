Trumbull Times

Spayed female Tortoiseshell kitten available for adoption

By Julie Miller on August 20, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Cookie

Cookie is a 6-month-old spayed female Tortoiseshell cat.  She is quite sweet and inquisitive. Cookie has been with several kittens so she will likely be good around other cats.  Visit Cookie and other kittens, cats, and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

