Boy Scout Troop 65 is hosting a fundraising shred day on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main St., from 9 a.m.-noon.

Shred your important papers and help raise funds for Troop 65. It is $10 a box (8 ½” x 11”, 20 pound copier paper box). All shredding is provided by Winters Bros. Water Systems.

Any questions or for more information, email Troop 65 Committee member Jennifer Kane at [email protected]