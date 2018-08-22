Trumbull Community Television schedule — Aug. 23-29, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Aug. 23-29, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Aug. 14 meeting

1:10 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Aug. 14 meeting

2:30 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Aug. 15 meeting

8 a.m. — Billy Genuario gazebo concert

9:30 a.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Connecticut at Gettysburg part 1

10 a.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Connecticut at Gettysburg part 2

10:30 a.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Aviation in Connecticut

11 a.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Rosie the Riveter

11:30 a.m. — The Russian Revolution: Revolution in Russia

12:50 p.m. — The Russian Revolution: Civil War in Russia

2 p.m. — The Russian Revolution: The Communist party of Bolshevik Russia

3:20 p.m. — The Russian Revolution: Consolidation of Power/Rise of Stalin

5 p.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Connecticut at Gettysburg part 1

5:30 p.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Connecticut at Gettysburg part 2

6 p.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Aviation in Connecticut

6:30 p.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Rosie the Riveter

7 p.m. — Billy Genuario gazebo concert

8:30 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Aug. 22 meeting

10 p.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for parents of eighth graders