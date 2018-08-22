Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Aug. 23-29, 2018

By Julie Miller on August 22, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Aug. 23-29, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Aug. 14 meeting

1:10 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Aug. 14 meeting

2:30 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Aug. 15 meeting

8 a.m. — Billy Genuario gazebo concert

9:30 a.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Connecticut at Gettysburg part 1

10 a.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Connecticut at Gettysburg part 2

10:30 a.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Aviation in Connecticut

11 a.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Rosie the Riveter

11:30 a.m. — The Russian Revolution: Revolution in Russia

12:50 p.m. — The Russian Revolution: Civil War in Russia

2 p.m. — The Russian Revolution: The Communist party of Bolshevik Russia

3:20 p.m. — The Russian Revolution: Consolidation of Power/Rise of Stalin

5 p.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Connecticut at Gettysburg part 1

5:30 p.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Connecticut at Gettysburg part 2

6 p.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Aviation in Connecticut

6:30 p.m. — Connecticut at Arms: Rosie the Riveter

7 p.m. — Billy Genuario gazebo concert

8:30 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Aug. 22 meeting

10 p.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for parents of eighth graders

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 26-Aug. 1, 2018
  2. Trumbull Community Television — September 7-13, 2017
  3. Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 24-30, 2018
  4. Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 31-June 6, 2018

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Junior Brakettes to take the field next summer
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress