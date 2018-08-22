Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Closed Sundays

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Teen Summer Reading Monopoly wraps up — Friday, Aug. 24. Five teens winning the $50 Amazon gift cards will be contacted after raffle drawing today. Rules, deadlines, and details at Children’s section.

Digital Downloading free, with Hoopla and Zinio — Friday, Aug. 24, 10-11:30 a.m. Hear how Hoopla downloads and livestreams: e-Books, audiobooks, comics, movies, television shows, or music; and also the Zinio magazine platform. It’s easy to search these systems and download to your device. Bring it in and we’ll help. Trumbull residents. Register.

THS summer math help — High schoolers. Have you finished your Summer Review packet? Are you unsure about some of your answers? Dr. Bob Prottas returns to help with last minute questions, go over answers, or understanding concepts. Sessions listed below. Details online at each date. Free. Register. CP and ACP Algebra 1, Saturday, Aug. 25, 10-11:30 a.m; CP Algebra 2, Saturday, Aug. 25, 1-2:30 p.m.; ACP Geometry, Monday, Aug. 27, 10-11:30 a.m.; Honors Algebra 2/Geometry, Monday, Aug. 27, 2-3:30 p.m.; ACP Algebra 2; Monday, Aug. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.; CP Geometry, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 10-11:30 a.m.; Honors Algebra 1/Geometry, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 1-2:30 p.m.; Honors Algebra 2, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Honors Geometry,. Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2-3:30 p.m.

Teen Advisory Group (TAG) meeting — Teens in grades 6-12, Monday, Aug. 27, 3-4 p.m. Monthly meeting on how to help the library and meet other teens. Assist with program planning, purchase suggestions, donations, and other special library events. To join, fill out an application at trumbullct-library.org/volunteer-opportunities.

Painting Trumbull rocks — Adults and families. Tuesday, Aug. 28, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Paint a rock and hide it in town. The goal? Bring joy to others and get outside. Have a fun evening of rock painting with Lori Fox of Trumbull Rocks. No skills needed; materials supplied. Details online. Free. Register.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge continues — Game cards due Sunday, Sept. 2.

Children’s

Math packet help for grades 1-8 — Friday, Aug. 24, 10-11:30 a.m. Rohit Gunda, one half of our Homework Help volunteer team and a sophomore at Trumbull High School, returns to help Trumbull students with their summer math packets. No appointment necessary. Drop in to Children’s Play area.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Aug. 28, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Aug. 29, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Creative art for kids — Ages 8 and up. Thursday, Aug. 30, 11 a.m.-noon. Let your imagination go wild using different mediums to express your artistic skills. This class will explore paint. Free. Register.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.