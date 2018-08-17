Obituary: Wesley Robert Sager, 66

Wesley Robert Sager, age 66, passed away in his home in Newington on July 20, 2018. He was born in Schenectady, N.Y. on Feb. 25, 1952, the son of the late Wesley A and Betty (nee Bebb) Sager of Trumbull.

Wes, known as Bob, grew up in Trumbull, and graduated high school in 1970 after serving as class president. He went on to graduate in 1974 from Trinity College, where he was a member of the Epsilon Chapter of St. Anthony Hall (St. A’s).

Bob had a successful career as an innovative entrepreneur. He co-founded Mentor Resources, a software company that created one of the first fully integrated training applications, taught business at Boston College, and later became the Director of the Connecticut Center for Massage Therapy (CCMT).

Bob chronicled fond memories with his family and friends as a keen amateur photographer, especially the many summers spent on Lake Winnipesaukee where he enjoyed driving the boat, endless games of backgammon, and, of course, relaxing in the shade with the dog. He had a charismatic personality and dynamic intelligence, loved puzzles, games, and music, and was an excellent and inventive cook.

Though his family supported him throughout his battle, Bob’s long fight with alcoholism eventually overshadowed his boundless humor and charming character. Bob remained confident that he would overcome his addiction, but, sadly, this proved too great of an adversary. While Bob was unable to conquer his demons, finally his struggle is now at an end.

He is survived by his wife, Lorna Sager of Manchester; son Christian and his wife Jennifer, and Theo and Fay Sager of Hartford, his grandchildren; daughter Leigh Sager and husband Nate Rose of Calverton, England; sister Beverly Sager of Longmeadow, Mass., niece Kimberly Gross and husband Bryan and their three girls, Rayna, Kendall and Bailey also of Longmeadow; brother Richard Sager and his wife Lorraine of Wakefield, N.H.; nephew Weston and his wife Victoria Sager of Weare, N.H.; sister-in-law Eileen Perry of Woodbury, brother-in-law Randall, wife Linden and niece Emma Weiss of Chaplin; nephews Kevin Geisner and family; and David Geisner and family of Washington and Florida respectively; and cousins in the Amsterdam, N.Y. area.

The family invites friends and colleagues to celebrate Bob’s life on Friday, Sept.14 at Rooster Company Restaurant at 1076 Main St, Newington from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15 at Nichols United Methodist Church at 35 Shelton Rd, Trumbull, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington or Nature Conservancy, 55 Church St., Floor 3, New Haven.