Travel golf results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Travel Golf Group continued its 2018 season when seven teams competed at Timberlin Golf Course in Berlin on Aug. 16.

Bob Gregory, Bob Tavella, Jack Brennan and Carl Bluestein (115) placed first, followed by Art Levitan, Frank Chudy, Jim Menge and Chas Gould (123) and Dick Lund, Art Pranger, Felix Esposito and Don Juliano (124).

Low Net winner Jack Brennan with a 67 was followed by Hugh Norton and Carl Bluestein with 68s.

Closest to the pin on the 12th hole was Hugh Norton.