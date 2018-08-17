Charlie Anderson to be inducted into National Hall of Fame

Trumbull High’s Charlie Anderson is one of six individuals from the state’s wrestling community selected for induction into the Connecticut chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The Connecticut chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame will hold an induction dinner on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the MGM Hotel at Foxwoods to honor Anderson, a colonel in the Connecticut Army National guard, Jason Shaughnessy, John Bennett, Patrick Burns, Carmen DelVecchio and Dennis Siegmann for their contribution to the sport of wrestling and our communities.

Anderson, a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient who has served in the Connecticut Army National Guard for more than 30 years, has been head wrestling coach at both Trumbull High and Norwalk High.

Shaughnessy, the high school coach at Fairfield Warde and Fairfield High is founder and coach with the Police Athletic League (PAL) youth wrestling program in Fairfield.

Bennett is a coach, official and four-time member of the U.S. Veterans World team.

Burns, former New Milford High coach, is an official and CIAC wrestling committee member.

DelVecchio is one of the top officials in New England and in the nation.

Siegmann, the former head coach at Bristol Central High for 22 years, was an assistant coach at two junior colleges that won four national championships in six years.

Anderson is being recognized as an Outstanding American, a former wrestler who is highly successful in his/her profession.

Shaughnessy, Bennett, Burns, DelVecchio and Siegmann will receive a Lifetime Achievement award for coaches, officials, or contributors with at least 20 years of service.

All six men will be permanently recognized in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame (Stillwater, Oklahoma) with an embossed name plaque, and each receives a plaque and jacket to commemorate the occasion.

These six will join 38 other inductees in the Connecticut chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the banquet will be available online after Oct. 1.

Learn more about the Connecticut chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, the 2019 inductees and the 2019 induction dinner by going to the website at ctwrestling7.homestead.com/halloffame.html