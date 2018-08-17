Police chief — Have a safe return to school

Now that Trumbull schools are about to begin, I would like to take this opportunity and share some safety reminders with the community. This time of year brings about more traffic, which includes buses, other vehicles and pedestrians on local roads. Parents will be driving students to and from school and to after school activities. Teachers and faculty will also be driving to and from school in the morning and afternoon and to after school activities. As buses are picking up and dropping off students motorists must recognize that there may be frequent stops and the need to be prepared to stop for students boarding and disembarking.

Parents should take the time and talk with their children about their safety. Explain how they should always wait for their bus far enough away from the road so that they are not in danger of being struck by passing vehicles. Children should never enter the roadway, even if their bus has stopped to pick them up until they have made sure that traffic has stopped in both directions.

If a child does walk to and from school or the bus stop try and have them walk with others. Children must never approach a suspicious vehicle and never accept a ride from a stranger.

Those of us that are driving near a school bus need to be alert for their flashing yellow lights. Once they are illuminated it is your signal that the red flashing lights and stop sign will soon be activated, requiring you to stop your vehicle. The fine for passing a stopped school bus is $465. It is important for all motorists to understand, for the safety of everyone, that you must stop your vehicle when approaching any school bus with flashing red lights and extended stop sign, regardless of your direction of travel and regardless of being on a roadway with four lanes, even if you are in the furthest lane away from the bus.

We are all aware that distracted driving is a significant problem, so I ask that motorists refrain from being distracted by their phone or other means and that pedestrians be aware of their surroundings when walking or crossing the street. Be certain that the motorists have stopped and are aware of your presence before crossing.

I wish everyone a safe return to the new school year.

Michael Lombardo, chief

Trumbull Police