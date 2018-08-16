This Weekend: Concerts and food festivals

Beach Boys

The Beach Boys will perform on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $125. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Eliza Gilkyson

Eliza Gilkyson will perform on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

Donavon Frankenreiter

Donavon Frankenreiter will perform on Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. He will perform with John Craigie and Lisa Bouchelle. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Della Mae

Della Mae will perform on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

Postmodern Jukebox

Postmodern Jukebox will perform on Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $77-$110. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Heather Gillis

Heather Gillis will perform with Vanessa Collier on Aug. 16 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Music competition

The Music Palace Music Competition will be held Aug. 16 at 8:15 p.m. at The Acoustic, 2926 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Five local bands will compete and attendees will vote on the winner. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit owenbrosllc.com/music_palace.

Square dancing

A Beginner Square Dance Party will be held on Aug. 17 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Road, Weston. Attendees don’t need any dancing experience and casual dress is recommended. The suggested donation is $5. For more information, call 203-761-9939.

Eli Young Band

The Eli Young Band will perform on Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $32-$52. For more information.,visit palacestamford.org.

Navajo weaving

The Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Tradition exhibit runs Aug. 18 through Nov. 25 at the Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive, Greenwich. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org.

Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be staged Aug. 18-19 at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation. Tickets are $35. For more information. visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Blackberry Festival

The Blackberry Festival runs Aug. 18-19 from noon to 5 p.m. at the White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37, Sherman. For more information, visit whitesilowinery.com.

Operation Hope

Operation Hope’s “Really Big” Tag Sale runs Aug. 18-19 at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $1. For more information, call 203-292-5588, ext. 207.

RidgeCon

RidgeCon is on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. It’s the fourth annual celebration of pop-culture. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Oyster Festival

The Milford Oyster Festival will be held Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at various locations throughout Milford. For more information, visit milfordoysterfestival.com.

Lyn Dillies

Lyn Dillies will perform on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. The magician will perform her Mystify show. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.com.

InSitu garden

An opportunity to explore the InSitu garden will be on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 73 Diamond Hill Road, Redding. Tickets are $7. For more information, visit opendaysprogram.org.

Cars and BBQ

The Big Blocks and BBQ Auto Show is on Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. It will include classic cars, hotrods and motorcycles with music by JR Waters, Dan’s Garage Band & Snappahead. There will be local vendors, a BBQ and pig roast. For more information, call 203-744-6577.

WimBash

The WimBash Music Festival is on Aug. 18 from noon to 10 p.m. at Long Wharf Drive, New Haven. Proceeds from the concert will support arts education. For more information, text WIMBASH to 313131.

Quiet Giant

Quiet Giant will perform on Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. at Icons Sports Bar & Grill, 80 Route 39, New Fairfield. The concert is free. For more information, visit quietgiant.bandcamp.com.

Shawn Mullins

Shawn Mullins will perform on Aug. 19 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.