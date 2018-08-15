Pisces trio excel at Eastern Zone Championships

This past weekend, the Trumbull Pisces sent Liam Crecca (age 15), Liz Stoelzel (age 14) and Kristen Racicot (age 11) along with coach Colleen Carroll to Richmond (Va.) to represent the Connecticut Zones team at the Eastern Zones Championship.

The Zones Championships are some of the fastest Age Group championships in the country, with the Eastern Zone being comprised of all states from Virginia to Maine.

This trip capped off an outstanding Long Course Season for Crecca. The 2018 season was his first as a Pisces, after joining the club following the Trumbull High boys swim season.

He set eight team records, breaking the 15-and-over 50 meter, 200 meter, 400 meter and 800 meter freestyle along with the 100, 100 and 200 meter backstroke and the 200 individual medley.

In Richmond, Crecca swam six individual events and four relays capped off with an impressive anchor leg in the 200 medley that took second place overall for Team Connecticut.

For Stoelzel, this was her fourth time representing the Pisces at the Eastern Zone Championships. She has represented Connecticut the past three summers at the Long Course Championships as well as this past spring at the Short Course Championships in New York.

This year, Stoelzel also broke three Pisces records for the 13-14’s 50 meter freestyle, 100 meter individual medley and 50 meter freestyle events.

At the Eastern Zone Championship, Stoelzel swam four individual events and four relay events. She was also the anchor of the 400 meter relay, where she finished with a personal best time.

This was also the fourth trip to an Eastern Zone Championship for Racicot, who has now represented Connecticut at two Long Course Championships and two Short Course Championships.

This was also a record breaking year for Racicot, who set the club’s 11-12 records for 100 free, the 100 meter breaststroke and the 100-meter butterfly. This brought her Pisces’ record count to 22.

At the Eastern Zone Championships, Racicot finished 13th and 17th respectively in the 100 and 50-meter breaststroke.

Carroll made her second trip as a coach for the CT Zones Team.

“It is an honor to be selected for the Zones coaching staff two years in a row,” Carroll said. “It gave me the opportunity to meet new swimmers and coaches from around the state and east coast. Being able to experience this with three Pisces swimmers made it that much more special and rewarding to see them competing at such a high level of swimming.”