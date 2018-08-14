Herbst ends governor run

Former First Selectman Tim Herbst fell one step short of his goal of becoming the Republican nominee for governor, conceding the race to Bob Stefanowski at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

With 66.3% of the districts reporting, Herbst had 18,001 votes, placing him fourth of the five GOP candidates.

Bob Stefanowski led the way with 31,851 votes, or 30% support. Mark Boughton, who earned the party’s endorsement at the convention, trailed with 23,100 votes (21.8%). David Stemerman garnered 17.9% support and Steve Obsitnik tallied 13,995 votes or 13.2%.

Herbst ran strongest in the eastern parts of the state, where he spent much of his time campaigning. But it was not enough to overcome Stefanowski as the Madison businessman beat Herbst by eight percentage points in Windham County and five points in New London County. Boughton handily won Fairfield County and was running less than one point ahead of Stefanowski in Litchfield County.

In his concession speech to a small group of supporters at New Haven’s Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale, Herbst said he was proud of the work his campaign had done, specifically pointing out his opposition to Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Andrew McDonald, his support for gun owners and his criticism of Haddam Selectman Melissa Schlag, who knelt during the Pledge of Allegiance in protest of President Donald Trump.

Herbst also vowed to support Stefanowski, who will now face Democratic nominee Ned Lamont. Lamont handily defeated Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim to win his party’s nomination Tuesday.

“This election is too important to sit on the sidelines. We all must come together to prevent Ned Lamont from continuing the policies of Dannel Malloy for another four or eight years,” Herbst said.