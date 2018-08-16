Trumbull Times

Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

By Julie Miller on August 16, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Closed Sundays

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Mindful Meditation at Lunchtime — Monday Aug. 20, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. QandA. Details online. Free. Register for noon or 1 p.m.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge continues — Complete a game card to win prizes. Details online.

Teen Summer Reading Monopoly — Teen Edition. Kids going into Grades 6-12. Complete reading challenges and attend teen programs to earn raffle tickets. Five teens will each win a $50 Amazon gift card. Rules, deadlines and details at Children’s section.

Children’s

Li Liu: Acrobat — Join us for Children’s Summer Reading Program Finale. All ages. Saturday, Aug. 18, 11-11:45 a.m. You won’t believe your eyes when you watch Li Liu perform her amazing acrobatic act. Drop in. Free.

Math Packet Help for grades 1-8 — Thursday, Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 24, 10-11:30 a.m. Rohit Gunda, one half of our Homework Help volunteer team and a sophomore at Trumbull High, returns to help Trumbull students with their summer math packets. No appointment necessary. Drop in to Children’s play area.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Art Attack! Mindful Monday — Ages 5 and up. Monday Aug. 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Active art classes where children move and create. Energize the body and mind; and explore yoga pose drawings. Free. Register.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Aug. 21, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Aug. 22, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.

