Trumbull Times

Girl Scouts of CT hosts kickoff event

By HAN Network on August 13, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Girl Scouts of Connecticut will host a free kickoff event on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10-noon, at Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet High School in Bridgeport.

There will be hands-on activities for girls and families including think selfie corners, indoor archery, STEM activities, scavenger hunts, and tasty treats and giveaways.

Families, troops, volunteers, Girl Scouts, alum, supporters, and potential Girl Scouts and volunteers are welcome.

There also will be additional kickoff events in West Hartford and Griswold, CT.

For more information, visit gsofct.org.

Related posts:

  1. Girl Scouts celebrate 105th anniversary
  2. Girl Scouts hold Election Day cookie booth sales
  3. Statewide Girl Scout cookie deliveries begin March 3
  4. Girl Scouts of Connecticut seeks volunteers

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Obsitnik would declare financial state of emergency on day one Next Post SEEC offers Election Day hotline
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress