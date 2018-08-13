Pisces complete long course season at two championships

The Trumbull Pisces swim team sent five swimmers to the Senior Championships at Wesleyan University over the July 12-15 weekend.

Swimming a total of 15 individual events were Liam Crecca (15), Rohit Gunda (14), Julia Nevins (15), Kristen Racicot (11) and Elizabeth Stoelzel (13).

Seniors is an open championship with all of the top swimmers of any age competing at the state level.

The competition was fierce, with a few CT swimmers advancing on to National Championships in California. The Pisces athletes represented Trumbull well with some highly competitive swims.

This past weekend the Pisces sent 12 swimmers to compete at the Age Group Championships, again at Wesleyan University.

Age Groups is the CT State Championship for 14 and under swimmers, where each athlete competes within their age bracket in events they qualified for throughout the season.

In total, the 12 Pisces qualified for a total of 42 individual events and six relay events.

The Pisces had three relay teams that each competed in two events: the 13-14 girls relay team of Liz Stoelzel, Norah Hampford, Jackie Dale and Erin Racicot, the 13-14 boys team of Alexander Ivanovich, Raj Padda, Cameron Kosak and Rohit Gunda, and 11-12 girls relay team of Loralai Dale, Caitlyn Dale, Audrey Kehley and Kristen Racicot each swam the 200-meter freestyle and 200-meter medley relay events.

The championships are held with preliminary heats in the morning each day with the top 16 swimmers in each event returning for finals that evening.

Rohit Gunda (200 freestyle, 400 free and 800 free), Kristen Racicot (50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 50 butterfly) and Liz Stoelzel (50 freestyle) competed in the finals.

These two championships conclude the Trumbull Pisces long course season for 2018.

The team will now take a few weeks of rest before returning to the Hillcrest Pool in September.

The Pisces Board of Directors has set the 2018-19 tryout dates for Sept. 10-11 at Hillcrest Middle School. Check their team website for further details.