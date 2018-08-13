Baseball: Simon Whiteman’s team wins NECB championship

Simon Whiteman from Trumbull helped Valley Blue Sox captured the New England College Baseball League title.

Valley finished the regular season with a league best 30-12 record and went a perfect 4-0 for the postseason, winning the championship for the second consecutive year.

Whiteman batted .625 in the playoffs, including a 6-for-7 outing in the clinching 19-6 game.

From the leadoff spot, Whiteman had a triple, scored five runs and drove in four.

His two stolen bases in the postseason ran his league-leading total to 27 for the summer.

Whiteman was flawless in his 20 chances at shortstop in the playoffs, turning three double plays including a game-ending 2-6-3 DP to put Valley into championship round.