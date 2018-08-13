Trumbull Times

Baseball: Simon Whiteman’s team wins NECB championship

By Trumbull Times on August 13, 2018

Simon Whiteman and John Raiola, Valley Blue Sox manager, stand with the Fay Vincent Sr. NECBL Championship Trophy.

Simon Whiteman from Trumbull helped Valley Blue Sox captured the New England College Baseball League title.

Valley finished the regular season with a league best 30-12 record and went a perfect 4-0 for the postseason, winning the championship for the second consecutive year.

Whiteman batted .625 in the playoffs, including a 6-for-7 outing in the clinching 19-6 game.

From the leadoff spot, Whiteman had a triple, scored five runs and drove in four.

His two stolen bases in the postseason ran his league-leading total to 27 for the summer.

Whiteman was flawless in his 20 chances at shortstop in the playoffs, turning three double plays including a game-ending 2-6-3 DP to put Valley into championship round.

