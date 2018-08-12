Andrew Valentino bats .666 at USSSA tournament

Trumbull’s Andrew Valentino was 8 for 12 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs for the Northeast Region team in the USSSA All-American baseball U9 tournament.

Northeast dropped its final game to Southeast, in the matchup of eight All-American teams that competed from Aug. 4-11 at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera (Fla.).

Valentino, who played this summer for the Trumbull American All-Stars, was a top four selection and was the only Connecticut player chosen for the 12-player Northeast team.