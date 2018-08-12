FCIAC honors four student athletes

The FCIAC honored exceptional scholar athletes from Trumbull High and St. Joseph for the spring season.

Lauren Louw

Trumbull girls tennis

Louw, who will attend the University of Virginia and study biomedical engineering, continuously made High Honor Roll to achieve a 5.028 GPA and received the Smith College Award for exemplary academic and leadership abilities.

A four-year member of both the field hockey and girls tennis teams, Louw was captain of the tennis squad as a senior. and currently serves as team captain in tennis.

She led the Tashua Elementary fifth grade math team and also volunteers at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Kathryn Condron

St. Joseph girls lacrosse

Co-captain of both the field hockey and girls lacrosse teams as a senior, Condron is a National Honor Society member with a 3.8 GPA and will attend the University of Florida. She has been an Honor Roll student all four years of high school, while taking mostly Honors and AP classes.

Condron was All-State and All-FCIAC honorable mention in lacrosse as a junior. She was All-FCIAC honorable mention in field hockey as a sophomore, junior and senior.

She is also a member of the Spanish National Honor Society and Student Ambassadors.

Matt Yellen

Trumbull boys volleyball

Yellen, with an overall GPA of 4.69, was an Honor Roll student throughout high school achieving High Honors with Distinction during his junior and senior years. He will attend the University of Connecticut.

He is a National Honor Society member, who has received multiple academic recognition awards as well as Outstanding Achievement in Orchestra, where he plays viola.

A four-year varsity starter and two-year captain on the boys volleyball team, Yellen was a setter during his two underclassman years before moving to middle/outside hitter during these final two upperclassman years. As a junior he was All-FCIAC second team and Academic All-State.

Greg Jazwinski

St. Joseph boys track and field

President of the Student Council, Spanish National Honor Society and Audio Visual Club, Jazwinski will attend Yale University. A member of the National Honor Society with a GPA of 3.9, he is a President’s Honor Roll student while taking AP and Honors classes.

This senior has been throwing the javelin and discus since his freshman year and was a team captain. Jazwinski received the George Eastman Young Leaders Award, the College Board AP Scholar Award and is a College Board National Hispanic Scholar.