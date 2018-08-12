Campus News

Trumbull Times

Colgate University — Ethan Marchetti, class of 2020, has earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Marchetti is a graduate of Hopkins School. His current major is Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies.

Honor Roll

Williston Northampton School — Elizabeth Cuevas, a grade 12 student.

Dean’s List

Albertus Magnus College– Craig Hubert, a sophomore, graduate of St. Joseph’s High School and son of Sarah and John Hubert. He is majoring in Computer Information Systems.

Loyola University — Patrick Grasso, class of 2020; Katherine Hughes, class of 2021

Seton Hall University — Thomas Hesse

Union College — Victoria Carter, class of 2019, majoring in Political Science.

Degree earned

Hofstra University — Alessandro DeCarlo, Bachelor of Arts in Video/Television; Lauren Squires, Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics

University of Alabama — Robert Brennan, B.S. Commerce Business Administration; Lyndsay Green, Master of Arts; Kerry Marques, Bachelor of Arts Communication

