Campus News

Colgate University — Ethan Marchetti, class of 2020, has earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Marchetti is a graduate of Hopkins School. His current major is Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies.
Honor Roll
Williston Northampton School — Elizabeth Cuevas, a grade 12 student.
Dean’s List
Albertus Magnus College– Craig Hubert, a sophomore, graduate of St. Joseph’s High School and son of Sarah and John Hubert. He is majoring in Computer Information Systems.
Loyola University — Patrick Grasso, class of 2020; Katherine Hughes, class of 2021
Seton Hall University — Thomas Hesse
Union College — Victoria Carter, class of 2019, majoring in Political Science.
Degree earned
Hofstra University — Alessandro DeCarlo, Bachelor of Arts in Video/Television; Lauren Squires, Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics
University of Alabama — Robert Brennan, B.S. Commerce Business Administration; Lyndsay Green, Master of Arts; Kerry Marques, Bachelor of Arts Communication