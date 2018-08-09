Trumbull Times

TYA Jr. presents ‘The Music Man’

By Donald Eng on August 9, 2018 in Community, Lead News, News ·

Trumbull Youth Association Jr. presents The Music Man this Friday and Saturday at Madison Middle School. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 cash or check and will be sold beginning one hour before each performance.

Fast-talking salesman Professor Harold Hill, played by Aidan Demshak, cons the locals to start a band by purchasing the uniforms and instruments with the intention to run away with the money. That is until he gets his heart stolen by the town librarian Marian Paroo, played by Olivia Mate. — Submitted photos

