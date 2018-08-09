TYA Jr. presents ‘The Music Man’

Trumbull Youth Association Jr. presents The Music Man this Friday and Saturday at Madison Middle School. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 cash or check and will be sold beginning one hour before each performance.

Fast-talking salesman Professor Harold Hill, played by Aidan Demshak, cons the locals to start a band by purchasing the uniforms and instruments with the intention to run away with the money. That is until he gets his heart stolen by the town librarian Marian Paroo, played by Olivia Mate. — Submitted photos