On Stage: Opening and upcoming

THIS WEEKEND

Willy Wonka JR., Aug. 11, 4 and 7 p.m., Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $12-$18. Info: call 203-254-4010.

Comedian Colin Quinn, Aug. 11, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

CONTINUING

Annie, through Aug. 11, 8 p.m., Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Tickets $25. Info: musicalsatrichter.org.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, through Aug. 11, Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, 677 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets $25. Info: tpnc.org.

Bye, Bye, Birdie, through Aug. 11, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

ADVANCE

The Understudy, Aug. 14 through Sept. 1, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

*Lyn Dillies, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. The magician will perform her Mystify show. Tickets $15-$25. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Aug. 18-19, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sailing Towards My Father, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Stephen Collins will perform a one-man play about Herman Melville, the author best known for his whaling epic Moby Dick. Register online. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.