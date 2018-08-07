Trumbull Times

Bic Retirees meeting Sept. 11

By HAN Network on August 7, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

All Bic retirees are invited to a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m., at American Legion Hall  630 Grassy Hill Rd, Orange.

Coffee and doughnuts will be available.

For more information, call Pat Rua, president at 203-283-5581.

Related posts:

  1. Bic Retirees meeting Sept. 12
  2. Bic retirees hold meeting
  3. Bic retirees meeting June 14
  4. State Police Youth Week is July 9-15

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Nina Etc. takes the stage at Trumbull Town Hall Gazebo tonight Next Post Letter — Herbst not ready for big game
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress