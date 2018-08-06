Trumbull Times

Free classes offered to Stratford and Trumbull residents

By HAN Network on August 6, 2018 in News, Schools ·

Stratford Continuing Education offers individuals three ways to earn a high school diploma through their Credit Diploma Program, National External Diploma Program (NEDP), and GED test preparation classes. Counselors are available to assist students in choosing the program appropriate to their needs and schedules.

Classes are offered without charge to all Stratford and Trumbull residents ages 17 and older. Other programs available to adults are adult basic education, English as a second language (ESL), and American citizenship.

Classes begin on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Wooster Middle School, 150 Lincoln Street, Stratford. Students must register in person on just one of these dates: Wednesday, Aug. 29 at Stratford Academy/Parents’ Place on Birdseye Street from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 30 at the Stratford Public Library from 2-4 p.m.; and Aug. 30 and Sept. 4 at Wooster Middle School from 5-9 p.m.

For more information, call 203-385-4270.

Related posts:

  1. Retired Teachers Association meet Oct. 8
  2. Nursery school students fill backpacks for those in need
  3. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Sept. 10-16
  4. High wind warning in effect Thursday morning, snow possible Friday for Fairfield County

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Cops nab suspect who shoved guard, fled across parkway Next Post Mikey needs a home
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress