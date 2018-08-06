Free classes offered to Stratford and Trumbull residents

Stratford Continuing Education offers individuals three ways to earn a high school diploma through their Credit Diploma Program, National External Diploma Program (NEDP), and GED test preparation classes. Counselors are available to assist students in choosing the program appropriate to their needs and schedules.

Classes are offered without charge to all Stratford and Trumbull residents ages 17 and older. Other programs available to adults are adult basic education, English as a second language (ESL), and American citizenship.

Classes begin on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Wooster Middle School, 150 Lincoln Street, Stratford. Students must register in person on just one of these dates: Wednesday, Aug. 29 at Stratford Academy/Parents’ Place on Birdseye Street from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 30 at the Stratford Public Library from 2-4 p.m.; and Aug. 30 and Sept. 4 at Wooster Middle School from 5-9 p.m.

For more information, call 203-385-4270.