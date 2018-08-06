Trumbull Times

Cops nab suspect who shoved guard, fled across parkway

By Donald Eng on August 6, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

A 49-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested July 30 after an alleged theft of more than $1,500 worth of clothing from a Westfield mall retailer.

According to reports, Javier Saez grabbed the clothing from a store display, then left the store. When security officers attempted to stop him outside, Saez dropped the merchandise, shoved a guard, and was able to get away from guards when he jumped a nearby fence and ran into some heavy brush.

Police arrived and were directed to the wooded area between the mall and the Merritt Parkway. Saez apparently ran across the highway into a nearby neighborhood. State police and a Trumbull K-9 searched the area, and Saez was apprehended a short time later when a Trumbull police officer spotted him walking along Edison Road, about 1.5 miles from the mall. Police took him into custody without incident.

Saez was charged with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny, and assault. Bond was $3,000 for court August 8. Saez also was wanted by Stratford police in connection with a larceny.

