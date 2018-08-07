Trumbull Times

Tickets on sale for benefit concert featuring The Penny Lane Band

By Julie Miller on August 7, 2018 in Community, Lead News, Uncategorized ·

On Saturday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local area food pantries.

The concert will once again feature The Penny Lane Band (www.pennylaneband.net), one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. The group performed at the church twice last year and in each case concert attendance was at near capacity.

Come and enjoy a career spanning selection of your favorite Beatles hits as well as complimentary refreshments.

Tickets are $15 (children under 10 are admitted at no charge) and may be reserved either in advance via email ([email protected]) or by calling 203-878-7508, or purchased at the door the night of the show.

Any and all non-perishable food donations will also be appreciated and accepted.

Related posts:

  1. Return of the 17-year cicadas: DEEP looking for volunteers to survey mass emergence
  2. Trumbull actors tackle Shakespeare during Festival! Stratford
  3. Penkoff reveals ‘original, first and only conversation’ with Rodgers
  4. Trumbull Interfaith Council meeting Feb. 7

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Male kitten available for adoption
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress