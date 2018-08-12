Trumbull Times

Celebrate the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

By Julie Miller on August 12, 2018

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, will celebrate the The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Wednesday, Aug. 15. The Assumption of Mary is a Holy Day of Obligation.

A Vigil Mass will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m.  The morning mass will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 a.m.

The Main Parish Mass will take place on Wednesday, August 15, at 7 p.m. An Ice Cream Social will follow the main parish mass.

All masses will be celebrated in the McClinch Family Center, as construction for the Christ At The Center project to beautify and enhance the sanctuary of the church has begun.

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena welcomes anyone who is new to ther area, anyone who is searching for the truth, or anyone who is looking for a spiritual home.

