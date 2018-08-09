Trumbull Times

Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

By Julie Miller on August 9, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Closed Sundays

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

 

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Trivia Night — Tuesday, Aug. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Summer trivia contest in cabaret style: Another chance at trivia. You are welcome to bring snacks. Register as a single or as a team (up to six members), by typing the word “team” or “single” after your name. If you register as a single, we will put you on a team. Prizes awarded.

Air Basketball — Middle and high schoolers. Wednesday, Aug. 15, 3-4 p.m. Can you score a basket using just the power of air? CT Science Center brings a fun and educational program on air pressure. Use a Bernoulli blower to harness air pressure to control the path of a beach ball. Details online. Free. Register.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge continues — Complete a game card to win prizes. Details online.

Teen Summer Reading Monopoly — Teen Edition. Kids going into Grades 6-12. Complete reading challenges and attend teen programs to earn raffle tickets. Five teens will each win a $50 Amazon gift card. Rules, deadlines, and details at Children’s section.

Children’s

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Aug. 14, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Summer Reading winding down —  Read a book, move along the game board, and get Monopoly money to buy prizes. Details online.

Upcoming — Li Liu: Acrobat. Join us for Children’s Summer Reading Finale. All ages. Saturday, Aug. 18, 11-11:45 a.m. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Robert the Guitar Guy — Birth to 8-years Saturday, Aug. 11, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Trumbull residents. Drop in.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, Aug. 13, 11-11:30 am. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Aug. 14, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Aug. 15, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Adult Craft — Seed bead and pearl wire bracelets. Adults and teens. Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Seed bead and pearl/metal bead wire bracelets; supplies for up to two bracelets each, available. Over 20 color combinations to choose from. Bring a friend (mother, daughter, all ages). Free. Register.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.

