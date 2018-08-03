Kevin Wielk named basketball coach at St. Joseph

Kevin Wielk has been hired to serve as the new varsity head coach for boys basketball at St. Joseph High.

Wielk is a 1995 graduate of St Joseph played basketball for the Cadets and graduated with a degree in sports management from Nichols College, where he played four years and captained the team as a senior.

“We are very excited to have Kevin Wielk join our coaching staff,” Kevin Butler, Assistant Principal for Athletics at St Joseph said. “Kevin brings a wealth of experience from all levels of basketball, having coached youth AAU, high school, and for the past ten years at the collegiate level. He has been successful at all levels and will bring a competitive level to practices and games each day. Kevin is coming home as an SJ alumni and we look forward to him leading our boys basketball program.”

Wielk began his coaching career at Westbrook High, where he worked as the head JV and assistant varsity basketball coach for three seasons. He then moved to Notre Dame of Fairfield, where he held the same positions for three seasons.

Wielk was given the opportunity to become the assistant head coach at Albertus Magnus College. In 2010, Albertus moved from the bottom of the division to conference champions and went to the Division III NCAA tournament for the first time in the school’s history.

He has been at Albertus Magnus for 10 seasons. Accomplishments include: six Great Northeast Conference championships and six NCAA tournament appearances. The overall record for the Falcons for the past 10 seasons is 170-27 and the conference playoff record is 22-2.

Wielk has also been heavily involved in the AAU circuit for the last nine years, coaching teams from the greater Fairfield County area with Premier Hoops Development as well as coaching various teams for the Fairfield County Basketball League travel program.