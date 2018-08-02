Trumbull Times

Deadlines to enroll in a party for 2018 statewide primary

By Donald Eng on August 2, 2018 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections ·

The deadline for new voters and for unaffiliated voters to enroll in a party for the 2018 statewide primary is Thursday, Aug. 9, via mail or Monday, Aug. 13, in person.

Secretary Merrill said, “Choosing a political party — or deciding to remain unaffiliated — is an important decision. If you are interested in participating in the process of choosing a party’s nominee, then you will have to register with the party in which your candidate is running. If you are already enrolled in a party and would like to change your party enrollment, this is the last week to change your registration.”

The statewide primary will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Polls will be open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Every year thousands of people enroll in a party or change their party registration. Last year, there were more than 32,000 changes to party registration. In 2016, there were more than 132,000 changes to party registration.

Voters can check their party and registration status at myvote.ct.gov/lookup.

